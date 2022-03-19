Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Brokerages expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.84 million. Flux Power reported sales of $6.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year sales of $32.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $33.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.81 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

FLUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 770,429 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Flux Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter worth $2,652,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 231,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 123,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter worth $554,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

