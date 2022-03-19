Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

FOCS stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

