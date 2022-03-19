Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 139.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after buying an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.