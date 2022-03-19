Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,454,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 22,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $140.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $413.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

