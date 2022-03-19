Forte Capital LLC ADV Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average is $164.01.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

