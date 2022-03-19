Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 369,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,405,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

