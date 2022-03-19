Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 19,351 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.5% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,166,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,841. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,838 shares of company stock worth $4,290,773. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

