Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 41,310 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

MRK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.11. 20,708,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,499,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

