Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $287.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,510,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,992. The firm has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.04. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $291.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

