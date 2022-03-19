Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $106.21 on Friday. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,056,000 after buying an additional 212,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 677,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

