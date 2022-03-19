Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

