Frax (FRAX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.90 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $6.90 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00045947 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.83 or 0.07000653 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,125.58 or 0.99804778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00041931 BTC.

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,812,086,604 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

