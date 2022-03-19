Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 3,568 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Inari Medical worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 118.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after acquiring an additional 424,329 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $23,491,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $22,329,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $22,041,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NASDAQ NARI opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $82.98. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $116.41.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $2,821,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $561,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,641 shares of company stock worth $14,084,618. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.