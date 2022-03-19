Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Sotera Health worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at $21,856,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,248 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,865,000 after buying an additional 532,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 72.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after buying an additional 452,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the second quarter worth about $10,720,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.32. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

