Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,517 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.42% of NovoCure worth $32,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 9.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,384,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,743,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $368,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $80.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.68. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

