Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 6.72% of Modine Manufacturing worth $35,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

MOD opened at $9.36 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

