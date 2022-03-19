Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,341 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.66% of Univar Solutions worth $32,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 469,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 282,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 156,017 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth $557,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNVR stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $71,390.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and sold 54,942 shares worth $1,607,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

