Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 126,722 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 193.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,722 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 52,030 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 115,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 549,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 111,051 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,553. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.