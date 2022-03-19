Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 686,059 Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 196.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,059 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Couchbase worth $25,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Couchbase Inc has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Couchbase Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BASE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

