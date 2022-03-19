Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,624 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.37% of Model N worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Model N by 107,660.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $25.65 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $934.51 million, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODN. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $90,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

