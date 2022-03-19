Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,662 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.55% of Adtalem Global Education worth $37,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,341 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 9.7% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,670,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 22.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 419,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 76,599 shares in the last quarter. Farley Capital L.P. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% in the third quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 94.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 163,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.