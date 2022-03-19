Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,066 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Lithia Motors worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.33.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $340.00 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $406.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.58 and a 200 day moving average of $312.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

