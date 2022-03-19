Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,752 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.24% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $39,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,742,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 107,359 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,291,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 79,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 338,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Shares of BMRN opened at $81.67 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,646 shares of company stock worth $2,476,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

