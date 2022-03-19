Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Carvana worth $30,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3,261.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $97.70 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.73.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.86.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.