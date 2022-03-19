Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,064 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.40% of GXO Logistics worth $41,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,211,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,337,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

GXO opened at $79.24 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.25.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

