Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,157 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.05% of C3.ai worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $607,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in C3.ai by 17.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $77.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $45,583.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

