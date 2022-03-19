Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,223 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.17% of American Woodmark worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Woodmark by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Woodmark by 63.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 39.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,031 shares of company stock valued at $864,236. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.31. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $105.90.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.