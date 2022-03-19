Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $25.31 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.35% of Envista worth $25,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,039,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,423,000 after purchasing an additional 855,052 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,676,000 after acquiring an additional 94,304 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $178,206.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,116 shares of company stock valued at $11,027,873. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

