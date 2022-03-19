Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $26.04 Million Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.09% of WSFS Financial worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSFS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 237,309 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 260,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 179,623 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after acquiring an additional 175,955 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 245,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 122,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 122,705 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

