Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $29.01 Million Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 232,938 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $29,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

