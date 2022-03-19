Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $29.15 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 63,196 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Cooper Companies worth $29,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $421.31 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.34 and its 200-day moving average is $409.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

