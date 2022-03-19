Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 135.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $348,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $493,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,873,093 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.24. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $155.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

