Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $30.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,623 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Cytokinetics worth $30,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,144 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

