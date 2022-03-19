Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $36.13 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 252.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,515 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of MKS Instruments worth $36,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $155.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.56 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.