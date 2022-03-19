Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $36.85 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,421 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.62% of Carpenter Technology worth $36,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 8.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 119,435 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 120,364 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

