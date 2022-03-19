Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $39.53 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,293 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.67% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $39,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

