Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $40.78 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,364 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.65% of MDU Resources Group worth $40,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 34,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

