Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $43.07 Million Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,983 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Covetrus worth $43,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVET. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 737,910 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,096,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Covetrus by 3,978.7% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 415,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Covetrus by 1,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 387,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 352,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,994,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

