Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $45.96 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,465 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $45,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,017,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,309,000 after purchasing an additional 130,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV opened at $197.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.31.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.