Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $49.60 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,266 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.56% of XPO Logistics worth $49,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

