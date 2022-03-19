Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $50.47 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 245,635 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.57% of Natera worth $50,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Natera by 281.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Natera by 25,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $4,077,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 42.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.26. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 153,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.