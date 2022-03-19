Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $52.57 Million Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,299 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 3.38% of Quanterix worth $52,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 10.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 63.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after buying an additional 170,452 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $8,063,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after buying an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 25.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after buying an additional 112,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $67,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $100,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $396,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.54. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Quanterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.