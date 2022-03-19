Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,454 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.46% of Allegheny Technologies worth $29,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 28.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 269.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

