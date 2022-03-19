Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,798 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $27,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 122,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTVE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

In other news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

