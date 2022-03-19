Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 204.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 921,127 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 2.63% of Cheesecake Factory worth $53,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Profile (Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.