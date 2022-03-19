Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Invests $4.39 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

