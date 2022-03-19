Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 354,123 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.59% of Brightcove worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 428.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 414,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 53.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.69 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $317.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

