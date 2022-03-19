Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 101,470 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.40% of BorgWarner worth $42,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 108,665 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,045,000 after buying an additional 122,537 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

NYSE:BWA opened at $38.62 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

