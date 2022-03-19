Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,970 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.51% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $29,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 82.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 210,639 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 325.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 369,626 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 95.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after purchasing an additional 547,634 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.