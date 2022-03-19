Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TG Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGTX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 237,714 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,168,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.12.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TGTX. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

